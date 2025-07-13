ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Women Of Andhra's Seethampeta Build Millet-Based Enterprise

They operate a small-scale unit that prepares a variety of snacks and sweets using locally grown grains like sorghum, lentils, peanuts, and other millets. "For the past year, we have been making 15–20 types of snacks using millets. We are selling them in our village and nearby villages as well. Everyone likes these products, and there is good demand for our snacks," said Shanti, a beneficiary.

It all began with a training program where the women learnt over a dozen millet-based recipes, a spark that led to something bigger. With support from a private bank and an NGO under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), they raised funds to set up a small-scale production unit.

Another beneficiary, Sujatha, said, "We went to Bhubaneswar for training, where we were taught 14 types of dishes. After returning, we tried the recipes at home, and everyone liked them. That’s when we started our business. These snacks are healthy for children, and we are earning a good income through this business."

The unit now produces a variety of snacks using different grains and spices, freshly made each time and ideal for children, pregnant women, and aimed at tackling malnutrition, which remains prevalent in the area.

What started as a dream has become a beacon of self-sufficiency and sustainable health. Their snacks, already a hit in local villages, are now set to go online, as the women prepare to take their millet magic to customers across the country. (With PTI inputs).