Tribal Woman Killed In Tiger Attack In Wayanad; Wildlife Warden Issues Order To Shoot

Wayanad: A tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli area in Mananthavady of Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday, forest officials said.
The woman, identified as Radha, wife of a temporary watchman of the forest department, was on her way to collect coffee cherries from a private plantation when a tiger attacked her in a forest area above the Priyadarshini Estate, away from residential zones.
The half-eaten body was discovered by the Thunderbolt Commandos during regular morning inspection. On information, teams from the forest department and the police arrived at the scene to investigate. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Minister OR Kelu visited the site and faced protests from local residents.
Minister Kelu has assured that Rapid Response Teams (RRT) would be deployed for security and a cage would be set up immediately to capture the tiger. He also announced that the government would provide a financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to Radha’s family.
Forest Minister AK Saseendran said it is not clear whether the attack took place inside the forest or not but the tiger could be shot if attempts to capture it fails.
The Chief Wildlife Warden has issued orders to capture the tiger and shoot if needed as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Central Government under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities are set to increase vigilance in the area and other regions adjacent to the forest. Expert shooters and veterinary doctors will be urgently brought to Wayanad for this.
Northern Circle Chief Forest Conservator KS Deepa has been untrusted to coordinate with activities related to the tiger's capture. Additionally, patrolling will be intensified in areas bordering the Bandipur region of Karnataka to prevent wild animals from entering Wayanad.
Babu Master, a relative of the deceased, demanded that immediate steps should be taken to capture the tiger and ensure the security of the area. He also demanded a permanent job for the deceased’s son. Radha was a relative of cricketer Minnumani.
I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Smt. Radha, who was killed by a tiger while harvesting coffee in Pancharakolly, Mananthavady. My heartfelt condolences to her family.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 24, 2025
There is an immediate need for sustainable solutions to address this pressing issue.
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed her condolences on Facebook. “I am deeply saddened by Radha’s tragic loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to her family. Sustainable solutions are urgently needed to address wildlife encroachment.”
Read More