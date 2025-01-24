ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Killed In Tiger Attack In Wayanad; Wildlife Warden Issues Order To Shoot

Wayanad: A tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli area in Mananthavady of Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday, forest officials said.

The woman, identified as Radha, wife of a temporary watchman of the forest department, was on her way to collect coffee cherries from a private plantation when a tiger attacked her in a forest area above the Priyadarshini Estate, away from residential zones.

The half-eaten body was discovered by the Thunderbolt Commandos during regular morning inspection. On information, teams from the forest department and the police arrived at the scene to investigate. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Minister OR Kelu visited the site and faced protests from local residents.

Minister Kelu has assured that Rapid Response Teams (RRT) would be deployed for security and a cage would be set up immediately to capture the tiger. He also announced that the government would provide a financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to Radha’s family.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran said it is not clear whether the attack took place inside the forest or not but the tiger could be shot if attempts to capture it fails.