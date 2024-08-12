ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Killed In IED Blast While Grazing Cattle In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

A tribal woman was killed in an IED blast while grazing cattle under Kistaram police station limits on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered against unidentified Naxalites, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A 27-year-old tribal woman was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Monday. The IED had been planted to target security personnel, they said.

The blast took place in the forests under Kistaram police station area on Sunday afternoon. As per preliminary information, Kawasi Sukki (27), a resident of Dabbamarka village, had gone to graze her cattle in the forest when she came in contact with the IED, triggering the blast. She had suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Sukma ASP Nikhil Rakhecha said, "On the morning of August 11, Kawasi Sukki had gone to graze her cows when she came in contact with an IED planted by Naxalites. The intensity of the blast was so strong that the woman's legs and a hand were blown off and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot."

A huge crater has been created at the spot due to the blast. The locals informed the police after which, a team reached the spot. Police took the body into their custody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem.

The matter is being investigated and a case has been registered against unidentified Naxalites at the Kistaram police station, Sukma ASP said.

Previous incidents of IED blasts have occurred in Bastar, claiming lives of soldiers, locals and cattle.

