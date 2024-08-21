ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, 6 Held

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

The gang-rape of a doctor in Kolkata is yet to be solved and a sensational incident of brutality against a 27-year-old tribal woman came to light in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. Based on a complaint, the Chhattisgarh Police registered a case and arrested six accused.

Tribal Woman Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, 6 Held
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): A 27-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped here, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place in the Pusaur police station area on Monday, police said. The woman lodged a complaint at the Pusaur police station on Tuesday.

Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyansh Patel speaking to the media (ETV Bharat)

Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyansh Patel said, "The victim woman has filed a complaint in Pusaur police station on Tuesday (August 20) afternoon. She said that on August 19, around 7-8 pm, when she was heading to Raigarh for a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan in the village, some miscreants stopped her, forcibly took her to the bank of a nearby pond and raped her."

"Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 194(24) and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for gang rape. A special team was formed and six accused were arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her condition is stable now. An investigation into the matter is underway,” added the SP.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the rape incident very serious. On Tuesday night, taking to X, Baghel wrote in Hindi, "This incident of rape that took place in Pusaur block of Raigarh is very serious. The culprits should be arrested immediately and the victim should be given protection until punishment is given. Every possible help including medical help should also be provided.”

Meanwhile, Congress has formed an investigation committee to probe the incident. .

Read More

  1. Kolkata-Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Woman Officer, Who Probed Hathras Case, Included In CBI Team
  2. Dehradun Teenager Gangrape: Uttarakhand Police Forms SIT To Probe Case
  3. Man Held For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl At Uttarakhand Hospital

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): A 27-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped here, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place in the Pusaur police station area on Monday, police said. The woman lodged a complaint at the Pusaur police station on Tuesday.

Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyansh Patel speaking to the media (ETV Bharat)

Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyansh Patel said, "The victim woman has filed a complaint in Pusaur police station on Tuesday (August 20) afternoon. She said that on August 19, around 7-8 pm, when she was heading to Raigarh for a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan in the village, some miscreants stopped her, forcibly took her to the bank of a nearby pond and raped her."

"Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 194(24) and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for gang rape. A special team was formed and six accused were arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her condition is stable now. An investigation into the matter is underway,” added the SP.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the rape incident very serious. On Tuesday night, taking to X, Baghel wrote in Hindi, "This incident of rape that took place in Pusaur block of Raigarh is very serious. The culprits should be arrested immediately and the victim should be given protection until punishment is given. Every possible help including medical help should also be provided.”

Meanwhile, Congress has formed an investigation committee to probe the incident. .

Read More

  1. Kolkata-Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Woman Officer, Who Probed Hathras Case, Included In CBI Team
  2. Dehradun Teenager Gangrape: Uttarakhand Police Forms SIT To Probe Case
  3. Man Held For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl At Uttarakhand Hospital
Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIBAL WOMANGANG RAPECHHATTISGARHSIX ARRESTED IN RAPE CASETRIBAL WOMAN GANG RAPED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.