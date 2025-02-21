Shadow Of Tangra Murders In Birbhum: Tribal Woman, 2 Children Found Dead At Home

Mohammadbazar: In a rerun of the recent Tangra incident, police recovered bodies of a woman and her children, aged 8 and 10, from their house in Mohammadbazar in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday. Cops suspect that an extramarital affair might have led to the murders and one person has been detained.

The incident took place in Manager Para of Mohammadbazar and a huge police contingent has been deployed at the spot. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Maddi (25), a tribal, and her children Abhijit (8) and Rupali (10).

The matter was revealed when Malti Maddi, Lakshmi's sister-in-law, went to the deceased's house this morning. She saw the three were lying unconscious and severely injured. Hearing her screams, neighbours ran inside the house and then informed the police.

When police arrived, locals demanded that a dog squad should be brought and the accused be arrested immediately. After pacifying the locals, police sent the bodies to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, BJP staged a protest against the police alleging that the bodies were shifted without proper investigation. Led by BJP's Birbhum organisational district president Dhruv Saha, leaders and workers, blocked the Raniganj-Morgram NH-14 and burnt tyres. A similar protest was also held by the tribals of the village on same demand. They too set up a road block.

Dhruv Saha said, "In West Bengal, our mothers and sisters are not safe. Now, we see that even children are not safe. Birbhum district has become a paradise for criminals. I was going to Kolkata, and I came here after receiving information from a party leader."

Malti said that Lakshmi lived here with her children while her husband worked in another state. "I would not have known if I had not come to their house today. Seeing the bodies it is evident that they were killed," she said.

Birbhum superintendent of police Amandeep Singh said, "The police have started an investigation. It is not possible to say anything right now."

Police suspect that the deceased tribal woman had an extramarital affair with someone in the village and this could have led to the murders. However, the case is being probed from all aspects, they added.

The incident has come two days after bodies of two women and a minor girl were found at their four-storey house in Kolkata's Tangra on Wednesday and three other members of the same family were injured in a car accident. Kolkata Police later confirmed that the three were murdered ruling out allegations of a suicide pact and presently investigations are underway.