Tribal Students Walk 18KM To Meet District Collector Over School Mismanagement

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 minutes ago

Updated : 47 minutes ago

Tribal students in the Kalahandi district of Odisha walked 18 kilometers to meet the District Collector. The students complained about the lack of facilities in the school.

Kalahandi (Odisha): To grab the attention of the Kalahandi district administration, several students of the Kasturba Residential School of Kiapadar under Thuamul Rampur block embarked on a 25 km walk to Bhawanipatna to meet the District Collector Sachin Pawar and air their grievances on Tuesday.

The students walked 25 km to complain to the district administration about poor facilities in the hostel, substandard quality of food, sanitation, illumination and inadequate daily supplies to the inmates. However, instead of solving the problems, they alleged, the head mistress turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

It is understood that after walking 15 kilometers, some students also fell ill. After walking for about 18 km, the district education officer arranged two buses and then the students came to the office of the District Collector by bus and complained to the District Collector.

Later, after receiving a promise from the District Magistrate, the students returned home. Samita Gode, a class 10 student, said, "Food is not served properly in the hostel and there are no doors in the bathrooms, napkins are not provided on time as required. We were forced to meet the district collector and complained and the district collector promised to visit the school.''

District Collector Sachin Pawar said, "We have received a complaint in this regard and I will visit the school."

