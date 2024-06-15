Tribal Student Body Offer to Play Mediator between Different Communities in Manipur

New Delhi: With both the central law enforcing agencies and the State government failing to resolve the Manipur crisis, the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), an influential student body of the State has expressed its willingness to work as a mediator between the Kuki and Meite community.

The development took place as violence started taking place in Jiribam, which is around 217 km away from State capital Imphal. Two people lost their lives and several others were injured in the violence started since June 6.

“Jiribam was a peaceful district. However, since June 6, incidents of violence have been taking place here,” Michael Lamjathang Haokip, TSA president told ETV Bharat. He said that Thadou Students’ Association is seized of the recent killing and spate of violent incidents, arson and mass exodus from Jiribam district of Mainour since June 6.

He recalled the peace and understanding, mutual respect and friendly environment created under the banner of the Jiribam Peace Committee by all stakeholders from every community for more than one year to prevent communal violence in the region.

People from the Thadou tribe, also called Thadou Kukis, are the Thadou language-speaking Kuki people inhabiting Northeast India, Burma, Bangladesh. Thadou, is also the name of a clan among the Thadou Kukis. Thadou Kukis also include numerous other clans such as Kipgen, Doungel, Hangshing, Mangvung etc.

“We make an appeal to all communities to establish a forum for discussion with an aim to strengthen the understanding under the Jiribam Peace Committee,” said Haokip. He said that TSA’s only request is for individuals and organisations to refrain from violence as violence in any form or any nature does not benefit any community.

“Given the significant socio-economic impact that violence has had on the public in recent days, we urge people of all communities to come together and work towards restoration and normalcy in order to prevent the current volatile situation from escalating further,” said Haokip.

He said that sensing the sentiments and aspiration of the Thadou community and in larger public interest, the student body would like to offer willingness to advance and advocate the local understanding to a higher level of community understanding and further strengthen the agreement for the benefit of the people residing in and around Jiribam.

“TSA also offers non-violent, justice seeking and truth telling dialogue for peaceful, mutual coexistence of all communities,” said Haokip.

It is worth mentioning that ever since the violence started in Jiribam from June 6, more than 600 people have escaped to neighbouring Assam and taken shelter. Several initiatives adopted by both the central and state government have not been able to end the Manipur violence till date.