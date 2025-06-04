ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Outfits Observing Jharkhand Bandh Over Ramp Construction Near Sacred Site In Ranchi

Ranchi: Various organisations are observing a Jharkhand bandh on Wednesday to protest against the construction of a ramp, part of a flyover, near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site in Ranchi, police said. Protesters blocked the Ranchi-Daltonganj Road near Biju Para this morning and staged a demonstration as part of the bandh.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Jharkhand, especially in the capital Ranchi, police said. Several organisations took out a torchlight procession here on Tuesday evening, demanding the immediate dismantling of the newly constructed ramp in Siram Toli, claiming that the structure obstructs access to their religious site and could impact its sanctity due to traffic movements.

Their other demands include the protection of religious sites of the ST community in the state, implementation of the PESA Act and removal of encroachment on tribal land. The construction of the 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre stretch over a railway line, will connect Siram Toli to Mecon and is aimed at easing traffic movement in the area.

Tribal men and women gathered at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here and took out the procession on June 3, alleging that the government was ignoring their concerns and sentiments. They argued that the ramp would disrupt access to the site when thousands gather during religious festivals like Sarhul.