Tribal Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala’s Nilambur Forest

Malappuram: A 37-year-old tribal man tragically lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant while walking through a dense forest near Nilambur in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range when Mani, a member of the Cholanaikkan community, and a group of others were returning to their hamlet after dropping his children at a tribal hostel.

Despite the sudden elephant attack, the others in the group including two elders, three youths aged 18-19, and Mani’s five-year-old child managed to escape unhurt, according to locals.

Vinod, an eyewitness, recounted how Mani’s young child had a miraculous escape. "The child, who was in Mani’s arms, fell to the ground during the attack and was rescued by others," he told reporters.