ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Man Killed, Body Dumped Near Samruddhi Highway In Thane; 1 Held

Thane: Four persons allegedly thrashed a tribal man to death following an old dispute and dumped the body near the Samruddhi highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found near Ratandhale village along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway on Tuesday morning, they said. The accused had a dispute with the 47-year-old victim, identified as Ramdas Gorkhane, a resident of Pradhanpada village, an official from Shahapur police station said.

After a heated argument, they allegedly kicked Gorkhane and also hit him with sticks. When his nephew tried to intervene, the accused asked him to step aside and forcefully bundled the victim into a jeep and took him away, the official said.