16-Year-Old Tribal Girl Dies Due To Lack Of Road Connectivity In Maharashtra; Body Carried On Makeshift Stretcher

Buldhana (Maharashtra): In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Maharashtra, a 16-year-old tribal girl from a far off village in Buldhana district on Sunday died due to lack of road connectivity which allegedly led to a delay in her treatment.

The incident took place at Gomal, a tribal village in the Satapuda range of Jalgaon Jamod taluka of Buldhana district.

According to locals from Gomal, the girl, Sagari Hiru Bamanya suddenly started vomiting on Sunday evening. As the condition of the girl was deteriorating, the distressed family assisted by the villagers carried her in a make-shift stretcher by tying a sheet to a log to take her to the hospital. The village lacks a road connectivity making it inaccessible for an ambulance as per the locals.

The girl died a short distance ahead of the hospital. Had there been a proper approach road, the girl's life could have been saved, the villagers said. Shockingly, even after the death of the girl, the body had to be brought home in the same make-shift stretcher.

Locals carry girl's body in a makeshift stretcher due to lack of road connectivity in Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

The tragic death of the girl has triggered a wave of grief and anger among the tribals in the area. The villagers fumed at the death of the girl despite the state government's women-centred schemes. Locals complained about lack of road and primary health center in the village which gives a tough time to them in times of health emergencies.

There was no comment by the local health authorities over the death of the tribal girl.