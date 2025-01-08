Tribal Farmers In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori Demand MSP For Coarse Grains Ahead Of Union Budget

Dindori: As the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, farmers in the tribal regions of Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh are voicing a common demand, a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their coarse grains, including Kodo, Kukti, and Maize. The district's farmers, who rely on rain-fed agriculture, have small landholdings and face challenges selling their produce at fair prices.

Phoolchand Kurram, a District Council Member, highlighted the traditional cultivation of coarse grains in the regions. "Here, crops like Kodo, Kutki, and Maize are grown in large quantities. We request the government to ensure these crops receive a Minimum Support Price, with a provision in the budget to facilitate direct sale to the government," he said.

Farmers in Dindori, who struggle with a lack of irrigation and unfavourable land conditions are often forced to sell their crops to local traders at lower rates. Bhagwat Singh Parsate, a local farmer, explained the situation.

"Coarse grains are largely grown here because of the plateau's unsuitable land for other crops. We sell them to traders, but they don't fetch fair prices. The government should step in to ensure we get better prices for our produce," said Parsate.

Ganesh Singh, another farmer, shared a similar sentiment, "We are forced to sell our crops at low prices. I grow Kodo and produce about 10 to 15 sacks, but the price is far from fair. We want the government to implement MSP for these drops and create a dedicated mandi for them."

Phoolshah Singh, a farmer from the region, reiterated the demand, "We grow coarse grains like Kodo, Kutki, and maize nut are unable to get fair prices. We urge the government to help us ensure MSP for these crops." (With PTI Inputs)