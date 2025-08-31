Ground Report | Tribal Family In Udaipur Awaits Benefits Of Government Welfare Scheme

Udaipur: A tribal family comprising a couple and 11 children, five of them having impaired vision, struggles to survive amid abject poverty in Lilavas village of Jhadol in Udaipur district, Rajasthan.

This family of Bhanwar Lal continues to live in a tent with its goats and sheep. It has been deprived of government welfare schemes, and the children do not attend any school.

The family claims that despite the five children having their vision impaired, no Anganwadi worker or health worker has ever reached out to them.

Family of Bhanwar Lal (ETV Bharat)

When ETV Bharat reached this family, it was raining and the family was confined to the tent pitched on a height. Some of the children were sleeping on a broken cot amid goats and sheep, even as clothes were drying close by. There was a small fireplace for cooking in one corner of the tent, and the utensils were kept close to it. The canvas cover of the tent was torn at various places from where water dripped inside.

Bhanwar Lal related that he has five sons and six daughters. His eldest daughter Puja is 22 years old and is blind. His other children, Payal, Kajal, Khushi and one of his sons cannot see.

Five of his children are married. His eldest daughter is 25 years old. He claimed that he has not received the benefit of any government scheme till now, and neither have his children received any medical benefit, as he has never taken his children to any health institution. His family survives by collecting garbage.

Family of Bhanwar Lal (ETV Bharat)

His wife disclosed that the family often eats by asking the neighbours for flour. One of their neighbours, Jitendra, said, “No health worker has reached out to this family. Even those propagating family planning have never come to this family.”

Talking about the visually impaired children, another neighbour, Vinod, said, “They cannot see at all during the day but can feel things to an extent in the dark. The government should help the family so that these children can fend for themselves.”

When contacted, Dr Vijay Gupta of the Eye Department of Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur said that visually impaired siblings are surprising. “This might be a case of Congenital cone dystrophy or some genetic disorder. This can be confirmed only after a thorough examination,” he said while promising to send a team of resident doctors from the Hospital to Bhanwar Lal’s family.

Family of Bhanwar Lal (ETV Bharat)

Even the Udaipur Collector Namit Mehta said that he was unaware of this case and promised to look into the matter and help the family.

Former member of Rajasthan Children’s Commission Shailendra Pandya has also stated that he would visit the family and arrange for the treatment of the visually impaired children.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, who is the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) at Jhadol Government Hospital, said, “The children are not totally blind. Information is being collected about them, and things will become clear only after their examination.”

