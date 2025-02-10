Tribals In Live-In Relationships With Non-Tribals Also Exempted From UCC

Dehradun: In an attempt to clear confusion about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) among people, the Uttarakhand government will send officials to different places for sharing information and addressing queries related to the Act.

The topic in UCC that has come under discussion the most is registration of live-in relationships. The government had rolled out UCC Rules for regulating live-in relationships on January 27. Under which, it is compulsory for couples to register live-in relationships. The tribals have already been kept outside the purview of UCC so if they are in live-in relationships then registration is not mandatory for them.

According to Dr Surekha Dangwal, member of the UCC draft committee, if one partner in a live-in relationship belongs to the tribal community and the other is a non-tribal, then too the couple need not register. However, if any such couple wishes to get registered, then too they can do so.

"Tribal couples who are in live-in relationship are exempted from the mandatory registration. The same rule applies even if only one partner is a tribal. If such a couple, living in Dehradun or Vikasnagar or any other area of ​​the state, do not get registered, no action will be taken against them," Dr Dangwal explained.

Dr Dangwal further said that if a person, who belongs to the tribal community, is in a live-in relationship with someone outside the state, then he/she does not need to get registered. But if such couples get registered on their own will, then it will be better because registering their relationship will ensure many things in their favour, Dr Dangwal said.

"We have already clarified that information will be kept completely confidential and a system has been devised in this direction," Dr Dangwal added.