Tribal Children Succumbs To Superstition And Neglect; Parents Carry Dead Bodies For 15 km In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident that has sparked widespread outrage, two young siblings from the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra lost their lives due to a fatal combination of superstition and lack of medical facilities. The parents, overwhelmed by grief, were forced to carry the dead bodies of their children on their shoulders for a 15-kilometre journey to their ancestral village with no ambulance available.
The ordeal began when the children aged six and 3.5 fell ill. Instead of seeking medical attention, the parents, driven by superstition, took them to a local priest for treatment. The priest, unfortunately, prescribed herbal remedies that proved ineffective and worsened the children's conditions.
As the children's health deteriorated, the parents rushed them to the Jimalgatta Primary Health Center. However, it was too late. The medical professionals declared the eldest child, Bajirao, dead. Tragically, just an hour and a half later, the younger child, Dinesh, also succumbed to illness.
Heartbroken and desperate, the parents decided to take their children's bodies back to their village, Pattigaon. The journey was arduous, as there were no paved roads in the area. The couple had to wade through streams and navigate difficult terrain while carrying the bodies.
"They took away the dead bodies of the children without following the instructions of the health department. However, since the children were not cremated, efforts are being made by the health system to bring the dead bodies back to the hospital for post-mortem," informed Ayushi Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad
The parents refused to allow a post-mortem examination, fearing that it would go against their religious beliefs. This decision has hindered efforts to determine the exact cause of the children's deaths.
The incident has highlighted the urgent need for improved healthcare facilities and awareness campaigns to combat superstition in remote areas. Local authorities are now working to bring the children's bodies back to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, in hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.