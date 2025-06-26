ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Body Officer Sacked Over Rs 28 Cr Loss To Govt Due To Grain Procurement Irregularities

The corporation promotes the socio-economic development of tribal communities in Maharashtra and FIRs had been lodged in connection with the irregularities.

By PTI

Published : June 26, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

Palghar: The Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation has dismissed a regional manager from service for alleged irregularities in grain procurement and distribution which caused a loss of Rs 27.9 crore to the government, officials said. In the order issued on Tuesday, the corporation also directed that the full amount of loss be recovered from the dismissed officer.

The corporation promotes the socio-economic development of tribal communities in Maharashtra. Irregularities had occurred in the procurement and distribution of grains meant for tribal welfare schemes, as per the corporation's order. Multiple FIRs had been lodged in connection with the irregularities across Shahapur, Khinavli, Jawhar, Karjat, and Tokawde police stations.

An inquiry indicated that the then regional manager of the corporation's Jawhar office in Palghar district failed to exercise proper oversight and control over the office operations during his tenure in 2022-23, resulting in gross mismanagement and significant financial losses.

"Due to the dereliction of duties and lack of proper control over the management of the department's office, the losses to the exchequer were to the tune of Rs 27,91,55,232," the order said.

In light of the findings, the corporation has dismissed the officer, who was already under suspension, and ordered that the full amount of loss be recovered from him personally, the order said. The corporation has also directed the district collector to initiate the Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) proceedings. An RRC is an instrument used to recover dues as arrears of land revenue.

