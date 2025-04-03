ETV Bharat / state

Tribal, Regional Languages To Be Compulsory In Jharkhand Schools

The state’s Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, announced that the government will appoint teachers for regional languages as per student ratio.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has announced that the teaching of tribal and regional languages would be compulsorily taught in government schools in the lines of the West Bengal model.

State Minister of School Education and Literacy Ramdas Soren said that steps were being taken to implement the new initiative soon and that teachers for regional languages would be appointed in proportion to the number of students.

“We will ensure that tribal and regional languages are made mandatory in schools under all circumstances. Necessary teacher appointments will be made for this,” he said.

The Jharkhand government has sent a five-member team on a seven-day study tour to West Bengal to study its model under which education is imparted to students, from kindergarten to the postgraduate level, in regional languages.

“The team examined the education system in West Bengal and submitted its report to the education department. We will now brief the Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the findings before going ahead with the formulation of the policy,” the minister said.

The education department conducted a survey last year to assess the number of students speaking regional languages, but it did not properly record the linguistic identity of students in many schools, according to Minister Soren.

“The education department has decided to conduct a fresh district-level survey to get accurate linguistic data. After this, the process of teachers’ appointment will start,” he said.

