Tribal, Regional Languages To Be Compulsory In Jharkhand Schools

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has announced that the teaching of tribal and regional languages would be compulsorily taught in government schools in the lines of the West Bengal model.

State Minister of School Education and Literacy Ramdas Soren said that steps were being taken to implement the new initiative soon and that teachers for regional languages would be appointed in proportion to the number of students.

“We will ensure that tribal and regional languages are made mandatory in schools under all circumstances. Necessary teacher appointments will be made for this,” he said.

The Jharkhand government has sent a five-member team on a seven-day study tour to West Bengal to study its model under which education is imparted to students, from kindergarten to the postgraduate level, in regional languages.