Trial Runs Between Sahibabad And New Ashok Nagar RRTS Likely To Begin From November

New Delhi: The trial run between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is likely to begin from November. The construction work is now in its final stage at the New Ashok Nagar station, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said.
Once this stretch starts operational, passengers will be able to travel seamlessly between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South RRTS stations in 35-40 minutes.
According to NCRTC officials, the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is about 215 meters in length and 30 meters in width. The concourse and platform levels have been completed, roofing work is being done at a fast pace, and track laying work is almost complete.
The construction is progressing rapidly to link the Delhi section of the RRTS with the operational section at Sahibabad. The viaduct and tunnel have already been completed, overhead electric and signalling work is underway, the NCRTC officials stated.
Currently, many commuters from Noida use the New Ashok Nagar Metro station to travel in Delhi, Gurugram and Anand Vihar. The construction of a 90-metre long and 6-metre wide Foot Over Bridge by NCRTC will benefit commuters, establishing a seamless link between the New Ashok Nagar RRTS and Metro stations, the officials informed.
As per the NCRTC information, the Delhi section from the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor has a 9-km elevated viaduct and a 5-km underground section. This stretch includes Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS stations in Delhi. All of these are nearing completion.
This FOB will connect the concourse level of the Metro station directly to the concourse of the RRTS station, helping commuters to easily commute between these modes of transport without leaving the station premises. This integration will help reduce traffic congestion and provide great convenience to passengers, especially women, the elderly, children and passengers with heavy luggage, they added.
In addition, there will be dedicated pick-up and drop-off points for vehicles at New Ashok Nagar station. Passengers arriving or departing at the station will benefit from an off-road service line, where cabs and autos can drop or pick them up in a convenient manner.
As per NCRTC, the standard class fare starts at Rs 20 (A03 station) and it increases up to Rs 110 (A10 station), while in premium class fare starts at Rs 40 (A03 station) and increases up to Rs 220 (A10 station). The fare charge depends on the starting point of the station and the destination station of a passenger.