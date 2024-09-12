ETV Bharat / state

Trial Runs Between Sahibabad And New Ashok Nagar RRTS Likely To Begin From November

New Delhi: The trial run between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is likely to begin from November. The construction work is now in its final stage at the New Ashok Nagar station, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said.

Once this stretch starts operational, passengers will be able to travel seamlessly between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South RRTS stations in 35-40 minutes.

According to NCRTC officials, the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is about 215 meters in length and 30 meters in width. The concourse and platform levels have been completed, roofing work is being done at a fast pace, and track laying work is almost complete.

The construction is progressing rapidly to link the Delhi section of the RRTS with the operational section at Sahibabad. The viaduct and tunnel have already been completed, overhead electric and signalling work is underway, the NCRTC officials stated.

Currently, many commuters from Noida use the New Ashok Nagar Metro station to travel in Delhi, Gurugram and Anand Vihar. The construction of a 90-metre long and 6-metre wide Foot Over Bridge by NCRTC will benefit commuters, establishing a seamless link between the New Ashok Nagar RRTS and Metro stations, the officials informed.