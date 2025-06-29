Trial Before The Test: Two Youths Risk Lives To Cross Gushing Stream To Appear In Job Exam In Uttarakhand; Video Goes Viral

Rudraprayag: The harrowing ordeal of two youths risking their lives to cross a gushing stream to appear in the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2025 has highlighted the plight of two dozen villages in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag after recent heavy rains washed away a vital bridge.

The motorable bridge on the Mayali Randhar road connecting two dozen villages of Bangar Patti in the district was washed away by the recent flooding triggered by heavy rains leaving a human population of thousands stranded.

Two Youths Risk Lives To Cross Gushing Stream To Appear In Job Exam In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

In absence of a a motorable road, the two aspirants for the Uttarakhand Upper PCS exam, which was held on Sunday, almost paid with their lives to appear in the high-stakes exam as they had to literally jump on rocks to cross the gushing waters of the stream. The video of the youth crossing the overflowing stream is being widely shared on the Internet.

Locals said that the bridge built between Ponthi-Muniyaghar collapsed due to the overflowing of Kunagad Gadera in Vikaskhand Jakholi, due to which the connectivity of about two dozen villages of Bangar Patti has been cut off. The heavy rains also triggered landslides in many villages including Jakhwadi Talli Thapla putting the residents at risk.

A large part of the road near Vadna village on the Kyark-Barsudi road in Basukedaar area has also caved in causing inconvenience to the locals. Locals said that they were facing difficulties in commuting, while many vehicles are also stuck in the area.

Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday chaired a high level meeting for a detailed review of relief and rescue operations in view of the heavy rains in the state particularly following the cloudburst in Uttarkashi district.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that instructions were given to all District Magistrates to remain on alert mode for the next 24 hours and to keep all disaster management resources fully prepared. Heli-ambulances, SDRF, and other relief and rescue teams were also directed to remain fully vigilant and deployed to ensure prompt and effective action in emergency situations, he said.

Additionally, officers were instructed to immediately provide food, medicines, and other essential facilities to pilgrims and local citizens in the affected areas, as well as to expedite the reopening of closed roads, the CM said adding “Our government is continuously monitoring the situation. The safety of every citizen is our topmost priority”.