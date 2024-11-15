Trial At Noida International Airport To Be Held On November 30

New Delhi/Greater Noida: The testing of flight landing at the under-construction Noida International Airport in Greater Noida on November 30, a senior official said on Friday.
Noida International Airport CEO Dr Arunvir Singh said that the flight landing testing was to be held today but the DGCA has communicated to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited that it will now take place on November 30.
Officials said that following a test a report will be prepared and it will be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Officials said that efforts are being made to open the airport and it will have a 3900-meter-long runway, one terminal building and an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) tower.
They said that 95 per cent work with regard to the terminal building is complete.
Noida International Airport in a post on X said, "Spanning over 80 acres, the upcoming Multi-Modal Cargo Hub at Noida International Airport is set to become North India’s cargo gateway. With state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure, the MMCH will provide quick, convenient intermodal connectivity between regional industries and global markets."
Earlier, in a separate post, it said that the Airport has partnered with Tata Power to harness solar and wind energy.
"We’re excited to partner with Tata Power to harness solar and wind energy at #NIAirport. This represents a major step in our sustainability journey. By sourcing more than half our energy needs from renewable sources, we're taking decisive action towards a more sustainable future."