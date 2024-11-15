ETV Bharat / state

Trial At Noida International Airport To Be Held On November 30

New Delhi/Greater Noida: The testing of flight landing at the under-construction Noida International Airport in Greater Noida on November 30, a senior official said on Friday.

Noida International Airport CEO Dr Arunvir Singh said that the flight landing testing was to be held today but the DGCA has communicated to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited that it will now take place on November 30.

Officials said that following a test a report will be prepared and it will be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Officials said that efforts are being made to open the airport and it will have a 3900-meter-long runway, one terminal building and an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) tower.