TRF Commander Basit Dar's Killing in Kulgam Encounter Significant Achievement: IGP Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

IGP Kashmir VK Birdi
IGP Kashmir VK Birdi(ETV Bharat)

Talking to mediapersons near the encounter site, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi said that Basit Dar, a top TRF commander was active since 2021 and was involved in at least 18 cases registered in Kulgam and Srinagar. Dar, he said was involved in the killing of civilians and police personnel.

Srinagar: As the several hours long encounter between the security forces and the militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir ended with the killing of two militants on Tuesday, police claimed major success in the killing of one of the slain militants—TRF Commander Basit Dar who police said was involved in at least 18 cases including civilian and police personnel killings.

"Bodies of 02 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on X.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range, VK Birdi while talking to media persons near the encounter site, said that police have retrieved the bodies of two slain militants whom he identified as Basit Dar and Faheem Baba.

Basit in particular, a local category A + militant from Redwani Payeen and a top commander of the TRF, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, was active since 2021 and was involved in at least 18 cases including civilian and police personnel killings, the IGP Kashmir said adding Basit's killing is a significant achievement for the security forces.

The IGP said that the encounter broke out on Monday night following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. He said that the hiding militants were given an opportunity to come out and surrender but they refused to do so and opened fire at the security forces leading to the encounter.

The IGP Kashmir said that the encounter was over but a search operation was underway at the site to sanitize the site from possible explosives.

This development comes amidst escalating violence in the region, with the death toll rising in militancy-related incidents. According to police data, So far in 2024, seven civilians, one security forces personnel, and six militants have lost their lives in 12 such incidents across Jammu and Kashmir.

In another anti-militant operation in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of seven militant handlers based in Pakistan worth lakhs in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the properties were attached under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri, police said.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” added the police spokesperson.

