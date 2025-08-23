Trend Of Insulting Judges On The Rise, Says Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Expressing deep concern over the increasing trend of insults to judges, the Telangana High Court observed that dissatisfied lawyers and litigants are making baseless allegations and pressuring judges to withdraw from cases.

Justice Mousami Bhattacharya stated, during the hearing of a contempt case related to a land dispute in Gopanpally, Rangareddy district of Telangana, that creating an atmosphere of intimidation through unilateral allegations undermines the administration of justice.

In this case, Revanth Reddy was named as an accused following a complaint by one Peddiraju. Justice Bhattacharya, who heard the petition, had earlier quashed the SC/ST case registered against Reddy, terming it baseless. The complainant argued that a petition had already been filed in the Supreme Court and therefore the High Court should not deliver a verdict. However, the plea was rejected.

When Peddiraju moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case, the apex court also dismissed his petition, rejecting his allegations that the judge was biased and had not allowed sufficient hearing.

Taking a serious view of this, the Supreme Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Peddiraju and two lawyers, Ritesh Patil and Nitin Maheshram. When the matter was returned to the High Court, it directed the trio to tender an unconditional apology. On Friday, they filed affidavits of apology and appeared before Justice Bhattacharya, who accepted them.

Making strong observations about the need to protect judicial dignity, Justice Bhattacharya said, "The ultimate goal is to ensure justice by bridging the gap between the bar and the bench through arguments. Personal allegations of bias against a judge break the trust between the court and lawyers. Those who attack judges in writing or on social media think they can spread accusations at the click of a button, ignoring the fact that judges have no platform to respond. Lawyers have a greater responsibility in ensuring that justice is served and that the judiciary does not fall into disrepute," she said.

Justice Bhattacharya further clarified that contempt of court provisions are not intended for retaliation. "Any action that harms the reputation and dignity of the judiciary can attract criminal contempt. However, sincere remorse can erase such charges and actually enhance the court's prestige. The court does not punish to retaliate with its power. It should be remembered that contempt proceedings are aimed at upholding the standards of justice," she observed.

Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, she said she would remain indebted to them.