Tremors In Parts Of Maharashtra After Earthquake Jolts Telangana

Light tremors were felt in several districts of Maharashtra after earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana as per IMD sources and residents.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Nagpur: Tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, officials said. The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents. Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office. In Chandrapur, parts of the city, Ballarpur and tehsils adjoining the Telangana border also experienced mild tremors, a district administration official said.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda appealed to residents not to panic, and asked them to stay vigilant and move to open spaces outside buildings if such tremors are felt again. Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, as per the IMD officials.

