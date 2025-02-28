ETV Bharat / state

Tremors Felt In Bihar, Parts Of West Bengal Due To Nepal Earthquake

Patna: The earthquake measuring 5.5-magnitude on the Richter scale that shook Nepal early Friday morning had its ripples felt in Bihar and parts of West Bengal. There has been no immediate report of any damage or casualty from the earthquake but panic ran high among people. Tremors were also felt in Patna, Samastipur, and Muzaffarpur and other regions in Bihar.

The tremor was felt in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Katihar and Siwan. The earthquake was felt at around 2:36 am as people started coming out of their houses in panic.

Umesh Kumar Singh, meteorologist at the disaster management department (DMD), Bihar government, said, "The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded around 2:35 am, with its epicentre in Nepal’s Bagmati area. It caused tremors in districts along the Indo-Nepal border and lasted for a few seconds." He said there were no reports of damage to property or loss of life.

The early morning jolt sent people rushing outside of their houses. Tremors were also felt in the border regions of Tibet and China. "I was asleep when I felt the bed shaking, and the fan was shaking, too. We were scared and immediately rushed out of the house," said the Rambabu Chaudhary, a resident of Muzzaffarpur, said.

Another local, Saurav Singh, said that the tremors woke him up. "I felt everything shaking: bed, fan, and even the windows. I called up my mother and brother and told them to be alert," he said. Tremors were also felt in Bihar's Samastipur district as Suhani Yadav described, "We were asleep when we suddenly felt the tremors. We were scared and rushed out of the house."

People from West Bengal's Siliguri also felt the earthquake. Tarun Chaudhary, a resident of Siliguri, said, "I was asleep, my wife woke me up. We felt tremors. We woke up our children. All of us were scared...We saw that everyone in the colony had woken up...There was no damage last night, I will check it now again."

Another local, Abhiman Roy, said, "I felt the tremors late in the night...We were a little scared. But now there is no problem...There was no physical impact." The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected regions. Officials have advised residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

Vibrations of the tremor arose from about 10 kilometers below the earth as many districts of Nepal as well as Bihar were hit. This is the third earthquake that shook Bihar in February. Earlier, an earthquake had occurred on February 17, the epicenter of which was said to be Hasanpur village of Siwan district. Its intensity was 4 on Richter scale.