Five Killed After Tree Falls On Moving Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Barabanki: At least five people were killed and another injured, after a tree fell on a moving bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, officials said on Friday. The mishap occurred in the Zaidpur police station area, they said.

According to official sources, the locals present there, acting swiftly and started a rescue operation. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The injured passenger has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated bus was heading from Barabanki to Haidergarh. Two teachers and a Lekhpal are among the dead, official sources said.

Barabanki Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Awadhesh Yadav said, "One injured has been admitted to the district hospital, while five people were brought dead. Their identity is being ascertained, and their family are being informed."