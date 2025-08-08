Essay Contest 2025

Five Killed After Tree Falls On Moving Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

A tree crashed on a moving bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, killing five people, including the driver

Five Killed After Tree Falls On Moving Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST

Barabanki: At least five people were killed and another injured, after a tree fell on a moving bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, officials said on Friday. The mishap occurred in the Zaidpur police station area, they said.

According to official sources, the locals present there, acting swiftly and started a rescue operation. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The injured passenger has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated bus was heading from Barabanki to Haidergarh. Two teachers and a Lekhpal are among the dead, official sources said.

Barabanki Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Awadhesh Yadav said, "One injured has been admitted to the district hospital, while five people were brought dead. Their identity is being ascertained, and their family are being informed."

"The officials of the Zaidpur police station have been running a rescue operation on the spot. The trapped passengers are being rescued from the bus and sent to the district hospital for treatment," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths in the road accident in Barabanki district and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them a proper treatment. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

