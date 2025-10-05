ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Treat Patients With Mobile Phone Light Amid Power Outage, Faulty Generator In Uttarakhand's Pauri

Pauri: Patients being examined and treated with the help of mobile phone lights and torches is a common occurrence in government hospitals across the country.

However, when such situation arises despite availability of power backup, it becomes a cause of concern. One such incident was reported from the Pauri District Hospital in Uttarakhand where a hour-long power outage forced doctors to examine patients with the help of mobile phone light.

A video of doctors treating patients with mobile phone flashlight after a power outage recently at the hospital went viral. Although the hospital has a generator but it could not be operated due to lack of diesel and technical glitch. "I had brought my sick daughter to the hospital for treatment, but even after the power cut, the generator didn't work for about an hour. The doctors were examining the patients with the light of mobile flashlight," Ritwik Aswal, alumni president, Garhwal University, Pauri