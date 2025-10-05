Doctors Treat Patients With Mobile Phone Light Amid Power Outage, Faulty Generator In Uttarakhand's Pauri
The Pauri district hospital went dark after a power outage and the generator at the facility could not be operated due to tech glitch.
Pauri: Patients being examined and treated with the help of mobile phone lights and torches is a common occurrence in government hospitals across the country.
However, when such situation arises despite availability of power backup, it becomes a cause of concern. One such incident was reported from the Pauri District Hospital in Uttarakhand where a hour-long power outage forced doctors to examine patients with the help of mobile phone light.
A video of doctors treating patients with mobile phone flashlight after a power outage recently at the hospital went viral. Although the hospital has a generator but it could not be operated due to lack of diesel and technical glitch. "I had brought my sick daughter to the hospital for treatment, but even after the power cut, the generator didn't work for about an hour. The doctors were examining the patients with the light of mobile flashlight," Ritwik Aswal, alumni president, Garhwal University, Pauri
In-charge medical officer of the hospital Dr Sunil Sharma said, "When the power supply was disrupted, instructions were given to operate the generator, but due to a technical glitch, the system was affected for some time. The concerned personnel have been warned of strict action for negligence in future."
SDO, Vidyut Vitaran Pauri, Govind Singh Rawat said complaints of the generator not functioning at the district hospital have been received several times. "A letter in this regard will be sent to the district administration soon," he said.
CMO, Pauri Dr Shiv Mohan Shukla said necessary guidelines were issued to the hospital administration a month ago. An explanation has been sought from the hospital administration. If no satisfactory response is received, then action will be taken," he said.
