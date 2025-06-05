Trawling Ban In Kerala From June 9 Midnight

ETV Bharat / state

Kerala cabinet approved the trawling ban imposed in the sea off the Kerala coast for 52 days from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight.

By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cabinet on Thursday ratified the trawling ban imposed in the sea off the Kerala coast for 52 days from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight. The notification regarding the ban was issued on May 29, as part of efforts to protect marine resources during the fish breeding season, an official release here said.

The cabinet also decided to lease 10 acres of land to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) for a period of 90 years without any financial obligation.

The CSIR-NIIST had approved the establishment of a Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship at the Bio 360 Life Science Park-Phase II of the Kerala Life Science Industries Park (KLIP) at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, with an investment of Rs 215 crore, the release said.

The cabinet granted permission for the continuation of 688 temporary posts in various offices operating under the control of the Land Board under the Revenue Department for one more year. The cabinet also decided to revise the monthly salary of special public prosecutors from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 with effect from January 1, 2025.

A revised administrative approval has been granted for the establishment of the Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant at Kozhikode, based on the detailed project document submitted by the implementing agency at a cost of Rs 643.88 crore, the release said.

