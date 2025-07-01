ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Six Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Raipur

Raipur: A horrific road accident claimed the lives of three, injuring six others in the Abhanpur police station area near Raipur, early Tuesday morning. At around 4 am, a bus collided with a truck, causing massive damage to the bus and pushing the truck off of the road. In this accident, 3 people travelling in the bus died on the spot, and 6 people were injured.

Bus Collided With Truck While Overtaking

Additional Superintendent of Police, Naya Raipur, Vivek Shukla, said that 20 passengers were coming from Jagdalpur to Raipur in a Royal Travels bus number CG 04 E 4060. Ahead of the bus was the truck. The bus, reportedly in an attempt to overtake the truck, collided with it near Kendri village. Among the dead are 1 woman and 2 men, and among the 6 injured are four men and 2 women.

Abhanpur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident. The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they're being treated. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The Deceased Include People From Kondagaon, Jagdalpur And Mahasamund