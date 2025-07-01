Three Killed, Six Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Raipur

Raipur: A horrific road accident claimed the lives of three, injuring six others in the Abhanpur police station area near Raipur, early Tuesday morning. At around 4 am, a bus collided with a truck, causing massive damage to the bus and pushing the truck off of the road. In this accident, 3 people travelling in the bus died on the spot, and 6 people were injured.
Bus Collided With Truck While Overtaking
Additional Superintendent of Police, Naya Raipur, Vivek Shukla, said that 20 passengers were coming from Jagdalpur to Raipur in a Royal Travels bus number CG 04 E 4060. Ahead of the bus was the truck. The bus, reportedly in an attempt to overtake the truck, collided with it near Kendri village. Among the dead are 1 woman and 2 men, and among the 6 injured are four men and 2 women.
Abhanpur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident. The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they're being treated. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.
The Deceased Include People From Kondagaon, Jagdalpur And Mahasamund
Shukla informed that those dead in the accident are residents of Kondagaon, Jagdalpur and Mahasamund. The three 3 dead include Azhar Ali, resident of Sargipal, Kondagaon, Balram Patel, resident of Kumharpara, Jagdalpur, and Barkha Thakur, a resident of Tumgaon, Mahasamund.
Injured Are Being Treated
The injured include Dhaniram Sethiya, a resident of Laundhiguda Jagdalpur; Ganeshwar Prasad Barman, from Asalnar, Kondagaon; Bhushan Nishad, from Bhawanipur, Balodabazar; Suman Sharma, a resident of Jamalpur, Munger, Bihar, who was currently living in Jagdalpur; and Sandhya Kumar of Bodhghat, Jagdalpur. All are being treated at a local hospital.
