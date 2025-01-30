Travel Enthusiasts Throng Ramoji Film City Stall At OTM Exhibition In Mumbai

Mumbai: Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), considered as one of the largest travel trade exhibitions in Asia, was inaugurated in Mumbai on Thursday.

People related to the tourism industry from across the world are arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai to participate at this exhibition. This year, there are over 1,600 stalls and more than 4,000 tourists and travel enthusiasts are expected to come here.

Ramoji Film City has also set up a stall at this exhibition and several visitors were found gathering here since morning. The Ramoji Film City, which is an integrated film studio facility in Hyderabad, is a popular thematic holiday destination with a mix of natural landscapes, artificial sets and an amusement park. A huge number of tourists come here with a one-stop destination plan. ETV Bharat spoke to some tourists who visited the Ramoji Film City stall today.

Tourists said that Ramoji Film City is a package in itself. "Here you can enjoy accommodation and other activities as per your budget. We had visited Ramoji Film City a few years ago. There are many film sets here and when you enter a set, it feels as if you are in a different city. It feels like you are a part of that film," a tourist said.

Ramoji Film City Group general manager Hari Nair said this film city is known as the largest film city in Asia. "Over 3,500 films have been shot here so far. Some of these films are legendary. You can still see their sets here. Among these, the set of the film 'Baahubali' is a special attraction. There are a total of five hotels in this film city, where you can stay according to your budget. If you want to stay in a five-star hotel, then Sitara is your hotel. You can visit here with your friends and family," Nair said.

Nair further said that a new theme park has been introduced in the film city, where one can enjoy adventure games like zip lining, rifle shooting and others. A total of 18 adventure games are available here, he added.