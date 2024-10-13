18 Travel Agents Booked For Illegally Advertising Employment Opportunities: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday said it has booked 18 travel agents for illegally advertising employment opportunities on social media. The action was part of the crackdown against illegal travel agents. The development came close on the heels of registration of at least 20 first information reports (FIRs) against 25 such illegal travel agencies earlier in August.

The tally of booked illegal travel agencies has now reached 43. The Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs had red-flagged the advertising on Instagram and Facebook for jobs in foreign countries by such unscrupulous travel agencies. Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen K Sinha said these unscrupulous travel agencies were advertising jobs abroad on Instagram and Facebook without possessing the requisite license and permissions.

"We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them," he said, adding that a total of 18 new FIRs have been registered under the Emigration Acts at various police stations, including Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana and Patiala. Sinha exhorted the citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents' credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.

"Only engage agencies with a valid Recruiting Agent (RA) license under the Emigration Act, 1983 and always ask for the license of the Agency issued under the said Act. Verify and then trust, should be the working principle while engaging travel agents" he said.