Travancore Devaswom Board Draws Kerala HC's Flak For Removing Gold Platings Without Nod
The action follows the Sabarimala special commissioner's report, stating that the removal of platings of Dwarpalaka idols without the court's permission was a serious lapse.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the Travancore Devaswom Board for removing the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka idols in Sabarimala, terming the removal sans permission improper and against the court orders. It directed the board to submit a detailed report by Friday.
"It is improper to remove the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka idols in front of the Sabarimala shrine without permission and take it away for repair. There are previous orders that require prior permission from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner and the Devaswom Bench, including for idol repair," the court observed.
Days ago, the Thantri (the Vedic head who sets the rules in temples) had informed the special commissioner that the Dwarapalaka gold plating should be repaired. The high court criticised the Devaswom Board for not seeking prior permission despite being given sufficient time.
The action is based on a report submitted by the Sabarimala special commissioner, pointing out that the Devaswom Board had taken gold platings of the Dwaraka idols in Sabarimala to Chennai for repair without permission, which was a serious lapse.
Following criticism that the gold platings of the two Dwaraka idols in the Sabarimala Sree Kovil were removed without the court's permission, Devaswom Board president PS Prashanth had said, "I came across news reports in the media stating that the golden Dwarapalakas in front of the Sabarimala sanctum were removed without permission and taken to Chennai. This news is baseless. It was the copper plates coated with gold that had been fixed on both sides of the Dwarapalakas, which were taken for repair. They were sent to the Chennai-based institution which originally made them, with the permission of the Tantri and the Travancore Devaswom Board."
The plates were transported securely to Chennai by a team consisting of the Thiruvabharanam commissioner (in charge of temple ornaments), the Sabarimala administrative officer, assistant executive officer, the Devaswom smith, a vigilance police sub-inspector, two policemen from Devaswom vigilance, two Devaswom guards, and a representative of the sponsor who had originally donated the plates.
Since 2023, there has been a tantric directive to carry out repairs on the Dwarapalakas, Sopanam steps, and temple doors. Repair works on the doors were already completed accordingly. Later, another tantric directive was issued to immediately fix the tears and fading colour on the Dwarapalaka plates. It was based on this directive that the plates were now removed for repair, Prasanth clarified.
Also Read: