Travancore Devaswom Board Draws Kerala HC's Flak For Removing Gold Platings Without Nod

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the Travancore Devaswom Board for removing the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka idols in Sabarimala, terming the removal sans permission improper and against the court orders. It directed the board to submit a detailed report by Friday.

"It is improper to remove the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka idols in front of the Sabarimala shrine without permission and take it away for repair. There are previous orders that require prior permission from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner and the Devaswom Bench, including for idol repair," the court observed.

Days ago, the Thantri (the Vedic head who sets the rules in temples) had informed the special commissioner that the Dwarapalaka gold plating should be repaired. The high court criticised the Devaswom Board for not seeking prior permission despite being given sufficient time.

The action is based on a report submitted by the Sabarimala special commissioner, pointing out that the Devaswom Board had taken gold platings of the Dwaraka idols in Sabarimala to Chennai for repair without permission, which was a serious lapse.