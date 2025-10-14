ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan School Shocker: 'Traumatised' Four-Year-Old Girl Alleges Inappropriate Touch By Seven-Year-Old Boy

Udaipur: A four-year-old girl from an LKG class at a private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur alleged a bizarre incident of abuse, which appears unbecoming for children of almost age group. The girl, whose identity has been withheld, said she experienced inappropriate behaviour from a seven-year-old student in the second grade on October 7.

After the incident came to light, a police investigation followed. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). The child's family reported that after returning home on the evening of October 7, the girl appeared lethargic and refused to eat.

During the early hours of the next day, her pain aggravated, and she began crying. When questioned by her mother, the girl disclosed that a boy at school had misbehaved with her.

The girl's parents approached the school administration, seeking justice. However, they alleged that the teachers did not listen to their version and cited a lack of students in the class.