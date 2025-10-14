Rajasthan School Shocker: 'Traumatised' Four-Year-Old Girl Alleges Inappropriate Touch By Seven-Year-Old Boy
The child's family reported that after returning home on the evening of October 7, the girl appeared lethargic and refused to eat.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 1:00 AM IST
Udaipur: A four-year-old girl from an LKG class at a private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur alleged a bizarre incident of abuse, which appears unbecoming for children of almost age group. The girl, whose identity has been withheld, said she experienced inappropriate behaviour from a seven-year-old student in the second grade on October 7.
After the incident came to light, a police investigation followed. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). The child's family reported that after returning home on the evening of October 7, the girl appeared lethargic and refused to eat.
During the early hours of the next day, her pain aggravated, and she began crying. When questioned by her mother, the girl disclosed that a boy at school had misbehaved with her.
The girl's parents approached the school administration, seeking justice. However, they alleged that the teachers did not listen to their version and cited a lack of students in the class.
The family members went to the school next day with hope that the accused would be identified, but the girl, though able to point to a student in another class, became visibly frightened and unable to identify the boy with certainty.
According to family members, school authorities showed their reluctance to provide the name or details of the accused child. The girl’s mother also said that her daughter had become traumatised and afraid to enter the school bathroom, which further raised concerns about the trauma she had experienced.
After several days of frustration with the school’s lack of response, the family took the matter to the police. Station officer Ajay stated that ASP Madhuri Verma is investigating the matter.