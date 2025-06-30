Transporters Miffed Over CAQM’s Order To Restrict Entry Of BS IV Vehicles In Delhi

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Transporters from several states are planning to halt supplying goods and essential commodities in the National Capital and NCR areas as a mark of protest against an order of entry ban of BS IV vehicles in Delhi from November 1 this year, which will affect over 15 lakh vehicles of Delhi and neighbouring States.
The transporters related to truck, bus, tempo, auto and taxi came together on this issues and expressed their concerns and said that the order would put effect on their livelihoods and costs will high on essential commodities following which they are demanding to withdraw the order issued by CAQM regarding ban on Goods vehicles of BS IV and below standards in Delhi from November 1.
Showing his agitation over the order, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), told ETV Bharat, “If the government does not withdraw the order, then transporters would be compelled to take steps to stop supplying any goods in Delhi and NCR areas. The decision will affect transporters and their families’ livelihoods. As per norms, these vehicles have 10 years of life (diesel), but CAQM is putting a ban on 5-year-old vehicles entering Delhi, which will put an extra financial burden on transporters.”
“Several people bought these vehicles on loans, which are yet to be fully paid because business stopped for almost two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now this order will give another jolt to them and their family,” he said.
Annoyed on the order, Naveen Gupta of AIMTC told ETV Bharat, “Essential goods and other commodities are supplied by road transport from across India if BS IV vehicles will be banned entering in Delhi-NCR areas then long route transporters will automatically avoid coming here as they will have to bear double transport cost to bring them upto national capital. This will definitely increase the prices of goods and labourers, which will impact common people’s lives directly or indirectly.”
“The transporters from Delhi and neighbouring states have demanded to withdraw the order,” he added.
As per letter issued by Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas, directions under Section 12 of Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas Act, 2021- Strict restrictions on entry of transport/commercial goods vehicles LGVs, MGVs and HGVs to below BS-VI standards into the NCT of Delhi from November 1.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Anil Gupta, Board Member of Central Pollution Control Board, said, “I believe that ban is not the solution. The main objective is to reduce pollution levels, following which the authorities should check the vehicles properly and find out if the vehicles are compliant with all the parameters, and then they are allowed to ply on the road. The main focus should be on bringing pollution under control, not on banning vehicles.”
Talking on the issue, B.S Vohra, an environment expert, told ETV Bharat, “Delhi is among the world’s most polluted capitals, costing us nearly 12 years of life. The authorities should release the actual data regarding the pollution levels increased by BS IV vehicles, which would authenticate the claims. The authorities should check vehicles’ fitness before banning them.”
