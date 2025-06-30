ETV Bharat / state

Transporters Miffed Over CAQM’s Order To Restrict Entry Of BS IV Vehicles In Delhi

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Transporters from several states are planning to halt supplying goods and essential commodities in the National Capital and NCR areas as a mark of protest against an order of entry ban of BS IV vehicles in Delhi from November 1 this year, which will affect over 15 lakh vehicles of Delhi and neighbouring States.

The transporters related to truck, bus, tempo, auto and taxi came together on this issues and expressed their concerns and said that the order would put effect on their livelihoods and costs will high on essential commodities following which they are demanding to withdraw the order issued by CAQM regarding ban on Goods vehicles of BS IV and below standards in Delhi from November 1.

Showing his agitation over the order, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), told ETV Bharat, “If the government does not withdraw the order, then transporters would be compelled to take steps to stop supplying any goods in Delhi and NCR areas. The decision will affect transporters and their families’ livelihoods. As per norms, these vehicles have 10 years of life (diesel), but CAQM is putting a ban on 5-year-old vehicles entering Delhi, which will put an extra financial burden on transporters.”

“Several people bought these vehicles on loans, which are yet to be fully paid because business stopped for almost two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now this order will give another jolt to them and their family,” he said.

Annoyed on the order, Naveen Gupta of AIMTC told ETV Bharat, “Essential goods and other commodities are supplied by road transport from across India if BS IV vehicles will be banned entering in Delhi-NCR areas then long route transporters will automatically avoid coming here as they will have to bear double transport cost to bring them upto national capital. This will definitely increase the prices of goods and labourers, which will impact common people’s lives directly or indirectly.”