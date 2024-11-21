ETV Bharat / state

Transportation Of EVM On Two-Wheeler Triggers Ruckus During Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Sources said that the transportation of the EVM on the two-wheeler sparked speculations about foul play by the polling station.

Cops on standby outside a polling booth in Maharashtra's Amravati during assembly elections 2024
Cops on standby outside a polling booth in Maharashtra's Amravati during assembly elections 2024 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amravati: Ruckus ensued at the Gopalnagar polling station in the Badnera constituency in Amravati during the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 on Wednesday during the transportation of EVM machines after the conclusion of the voting process.

This incident unfolded at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vidyalaya polling station in Gopal Nagar, which falls under Badnera constituency in Amravati city.

The voting process for the assembly elections ended peacefully at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vidyalaya polling station in Gopal Nagar area of Badnera constituency. It is learnt that, four out of the six ballot boxes allotted to the polling station were being taken to the vehicle parked on the main road some distance from this polling station to be taken to the strong room. Sources said that the polling staff tried to take the remaining two ballot boxes on a two-wheeler to the vehicle parked on the main road, but it was met with fierce resistance by the local voters, who smelled foul play.

As the argument between the polling staff and the locals escalated, some youths even beat up the employee who was transporting the ballot boxes on the two-wheeler. During the scuffle, one ballot box was dashed on the road, which further heightened the already flared up tensions.

Amid the escalating tensions, some locals informed the political circles that the ballot boxes at the polling station were being “stolen”. Soon, supporters of MLA Ravi Rana along with activists of independent candidates from Badnera assembly constituency Tushar Bharatiya and Preeti Bund reached the polling station to take stock of the situation.

The ruckus continued at the polling station for a long time with the local administration deploying a heavy police force led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil at the polling station. Former BJP corporator Sunil Kale, independent candidates Tushar Bharatiya and Preeti Bund, who reached the polling station, tried to find out from the officials at the polling station what exactly had happened as soon as the atmosphere calmed down.

Sub-divisional Officer Anil Bhatkar and Returning Officer of Badnera Assembly constituency Vivek Jadhav reached the polling station and discussed the entire matter with Preeti Bund as the officials clarified that there was no improper motive behind the incident.

Vivek Jadhav, the returning officer of Badnera assembly constituency said that the employees who tried to take the EVMs from the polling station on this two-wheeler will be investigated and action will be taken against them as per law.

TAGGED:

EVM ON TWO WHEELERMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLSMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSRUCKUS DURING MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS

