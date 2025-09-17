Transgender Persons To Serve As Security Guards In Hyderabad Metro
Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar handed over appointment letters to 20 transgender persons who have been selected as security guards in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a move hailed as a step towards inclusivity, Telangana SC, ST and Minority Affairs Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar announced that the Congress government is committed to creating opportunities for transgender persons so they can live with dignity in society.
He handed over appointment letters to 20 transgender individuals who have been selected as security guards in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) at the Secretariat here.
Speaking to the media after the programme, the minister recalled that this was not the first time the government has taken such steps. “In the past, we have provided opportunities to some transgender individuals in traffic control. Now, giving them jobs in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is a historic decision. Transgender people should prove that they are not inferior to others,” he said.
The event was also attended by Anita Ramachandran, Secretary of Women and Child Welfare and SC Development, and Shailaja, Director of the Divyang Welfare Department. Both officials lauded the initiative, stressing that government support can go a long way in breaking stereotypes and ensuring equality for the transgender community.
A Step Towards Social Inclusion
For long, the transgender community has faced social stigma and exclusion in education, employment, and even basic social spaces. While many survive by working in traditional roles such as blessing newborns, performing at ceremonies, or resorting to begging, efforts like these are aimed at integrating them into the mainstream workforce.
By offering stable employment in a respected sector like metro rail security, the government hopes to set an example for other institutions to follow. The move also aligns with the broader constitutional promise of equality and the recent recognition of transgender rights by courts and legislatures across India.
Dignity Through Employment
Activists and community leaders have welcomed the appointments, calling them a “ray of hope” for marginalized individuals who often struggle to find jobs despite their capabilities. They believe that when given a chance, transgender persons can excel in any profession, whether in administration, services, or technical fields.
The minister assured that more such initiatives will follow, signaling the government’s intent to expand opportunities for the community. With Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited setting the precedent, officials expect other public and private organizations to come forward and provide similar employment avenues.
This decision, while directly impacting 20 lives, carries a larger message: that dignity, equality, and respect are rights, not privileges and society must ensure them for every individual, regardless of gender identity.
