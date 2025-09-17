ETV Bharat / state

Transgender Persons To Serve As Security Guards In Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: In a move hailed as a step towards inclusivity, Telangana SC, ST and Minority Affairs Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar announced that the Congress government is committed to creating opportunities for transgender persons so they can live with dignity in society.

He handed over appointment letters to 20 transgender individuals who have been selected as security guards in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) at the Secretariat here.

Speaking to the media after the programme, the minister recalled that this was not the first time the government has taken such steps. “In the past, we have provided opportunities to some transgender individuals in traffic control. Now, giving them jobs in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is a historic decision. Transgender people should prove that they are not inferior to others,” he said.

The event was also attended by Anita Ramachandran, Secretary of Women and Child Welfare and SC Development, and Shailaja, Director of the Divyang Welfare Department. Both officials lauded the initiative, stressing that government support can go a long way in breaking stereotypes and ensuring equality for the transgender community.

A Step Towards Social Inclusion

For long, the transgender community has faced social stigma and exclusion in education, employment, and even basic social spaces. While many survive by working in traditional roles such as blessing newborns, performing at ceremonies, or resorting to begging, efforts like these are aimed at integrating them into the mainstream workforce.