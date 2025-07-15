Maharashtra | Transgender People Start Goat Farming Business In Ahilyanagar

Shirdi: A group of transgender people in the Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra have goat farming as they want to show society that they can also earn a respectable income.

For these members of the transgender community, the initiative is about self-respect and self-reliance.

Pinky Sheikh, a transgender from Srirampur city, brought several others from the Ahilyanagar district under one roof. In 2015, Sheikh established 'Tritiyapanthi Samaj Seva Shrirampur' and purchased three acres of land in 2020.

Members of the transgender community doing goat farming (ETV Bharat)

The Maharashtra government aided the transgender community as it granted Rs 5 lakh to the organisation through the Ahilyanagar Social Welfare Department.

With it, a livestock shed was built in an area of 2,000 square feet, and currently, 13 goats are being reared inside it. The members of the transgender community are also being helped by social organisations and locals. They stay inside the centre.

"Maize farming and goat farming have now started on the land we have because of the government and the villagers," said Disha Sheikh, a transgender person.

"We were ridiculed and ignored at every turn. However, our new generation should have self-respect and self-reliance. For this, we have undertaken goat farming. We are also thinking of starting poultry farming and making papad," said Sai Sheikh, a transgender.

"The government aided us, and we grabbed the opportunity with both hands. We have also become farmers," said Pinky Sheikh.

"The transgender community has taken the path of self-reliance and started goat farming. Every section of society has the right to live with dignity and self-respect. The transgender community will get financial stability and self-respect. This is the first goat farming project of the transgender community in Maharashtra under the social welfare scheme. A new avenue of employment has been provided to transgender people to stand on their own feet," said Pravin Korgantiwar, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, Ahilyanagar.