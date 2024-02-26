Manipur Violence: PM Modi Urged to Intervene; Transgender on Hunger Strike in Delhi

New Delhi: As the 10-months long ethnic violence in Manipur shows no respite, Malem Thongam, a transgender from the State, has been on a hunger strike since last Thursday in the national capital.

Thongam who is also the president of Lamyamba Irabot Memorial Integrated Trust (LIMIT) told ETV Bharat on Monday that she appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and stop the violence in the north-eastern state. “To bring peace and normalcy to Manipur, the Government of India should terminate the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki armed militants,” she said.

However, ever since she started her hunger strike from the Delhi University premises, Thongam has been detained by Delhi police on several occasions. On Monday, she was detained from Jantar Mantar and later Delhi police gave her the permission for the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. “She is continuing her hunger strike now at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara,” said Rojesh, coordinator of Delhi Meetei Co-Ordinating Committee (DMCC).

Meanwhile, The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Monday appealed to the central government to withdraw suspension of operation (SoO) with Kuki armed groups expiring on February 28. Talking to this correspondent, COCOMI coordinator Somorendro Thokchom alleged that the Kuki armed groups have been involved in the ethnic unrest in the State.

The COCOMI has also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to him for his intervention so that the central government does not extend the SoO.

“We have expressed deep concerns as the expiry date of the SoO pact with Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups approaches on February 28, 2024. Despite numerous extensions since 2008 under the guise of political dialogue, the progress in the peace process remains elusive. Furthermore, there have been repeated and flagrant violations of the agreement’s ground rules, exacerbating the already volatile situation in Manipur,” Thokchom said.

Thokchom said that the recent escalations of violence in Manipur have provided stark evidence of the direct involvement of Kuki militant groups in targeted attacks against Indian Army and state police personnel. He said that this reality underscores the urgent need for caution and reevaluation of any decisions regarding the extension of the SoO agreement.

Accusing the Kuki armed groups of violating ceasefire ground rules, Thokchom in the memorandum said that on May 3, SoO cadre members were captured on camera and video participating in the rally in Churachandpur, while also launching attacks on Meeitei Villages in Touring. The State Government has submitted a list of FIRs against SoO members for various crimes, which violate the ground rules of the SoO agreement.

He said that the decision by the Manipur government to withdraw from the SoO agreement and declare Chin-Kuki armed groups as terrorists on March 10 last year, underscores the gravity of the situation and warrants careful consideration.

“Numerous instances of SoO violations give a justification for the demand to abrogate the Suspension of Operation agreement between Kuki militants and the Government of India,” said Thokchom.