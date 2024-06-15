Transgender Files Complaint Against Live-In Partner in Chhattisgarh's Korba; Accuses of Abuse, Extortion

Korba: A transgender has lodged a complaint of being extorted and physically abused by her live-in partner in Balco area of Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused youth had allegedly extorted a huge sum of money from the complainant on the pretext of building a house and also took her jewellery on the promise of marriage.

The complainant told police that she was in a live-in relationship with the youth for five years. Recently, when she pressurised him for marriage, he threatened to kill her, physically abused her and then went absconding. The youth has been absconding for the last one month, she said.

The victim further alleged that when she went to the youth's house to inquire about him, she was driven out by his family members. After which, she lodged a complaint at Balco Nagar police station.

''The complaint was lodged on May 18 and a case has been registered in this connection. Searches have been launched for the accused. We are taking the help of the cyber cell to track his mobile," Neha Verma, additional SP, Korba said.

According to the victim, she has given the youth money and jewellery worth around Rs 15 to 16 lakh for building a house. "I have been living with the youth for five years and when I asked him to marry me as he had promised earlier, he threatened to kill me and went missing," the complainant said.

Police have registered a case against the youth under section 377 of the IPC and investigations are underway, an official said.