Blast in Patna Civil Court Campus: Lawyer dead, Several Others Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

see

A lawyer was killed and many others injured in a transformer blast inside the Civil Court campus in Bihar's Patna. The incident took place in Pirbahor police station area of the state's capital.

Patna: At least one person died and several others were injured after a transformer installed outside the gate of the Civil Court in Patna exploded on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pirbahor police station area of the state's capital. As per the initial inputs, one lawyer was killed in the incident while many other people, the majority of whom were lawyers, were badly burnt.

The deceased lawyer has been identified as Devendra Prasad, who was disabled. Police officials and a fire brigade team has reached the spot. Angry advocates are sitting on dharna and raising slogans questioning the authorities over the incident.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.