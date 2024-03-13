Blast in Patna Civil Court Campus: Lawyer dead, Several Others Injured

Patna: At least one person died and several others were injured after a transformer installed outside the gate of the Civil Court in Patna exploded on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pirbahor police station area of the state's capital. As per the initial inputs, one lawyer was killed in the incident while many other people, the majority of whom were lawyers, were badly burnt.

The deceased lawyer has been identified as Devendra Prasad, who was disabled. Police officials and a fire brigade team has reached the spot. Angry advocates are sitting on dharna and raising slogans questioning the authorities over the incident.