Tranquilised Wild Elephant Dies In Kerala's Kannur, Officials Suspect Jaw Injury As Cause Of Death

Kannur (Kerala): A three-year-old wild elephant that was tranquilised after straying into a residential area in Kannur has died, officials confirmed. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials suspect that the elephant may have died due to deteriorating health condition and a severe jaw injury, likely caused by a firecracker.

Officials informed that the injury had left the pachyderm unable to eat or drink.

The elephant was first spotted in the Vattaparambu area near Keezhpalli around 11 PM on Tuesday. It wandered through the residential areas of Edaveli and Athikkal before disappearing at dawn. Wednesday morning, at around 5 AM, local resident PS Thankachan spotted the elephant near the Poothottal bridge on Karikottakkari Police Station Road, about seven kms away. Though forest department officials rushed to the spot, they initially failed to locate the animal.

By 6:30 AM, information was received that the elephant had moved towards Ventachappa area. Around 7 AM, it crossed the Karikottakkari-Edappuzha road, entered Ayyankunnu panchayat, and reportedly attacked a forest department vehicle before running amok in a nearby field. The forest officials attempted to scare it away using firecrackers, but the elephant continued to move before settling near the farms.

At around 10 AM, the elephant entered the backyard of one Nellikal Jacob's house and stay put for some time. It was then that the forest guards observed that the animal was in severe pain due to a deep wound near its jaw and mouth. The team sprayed water on the elephant to calm it down while awaiting further instructions.