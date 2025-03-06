Tranquilised Wild Elephant Dies In Kerala's Kannur, Officials Suspect Jaw Injury As Cause Of Death

Kannur (Kerala): A three-year-old wild elephant that was tranquilised after straying into a residential area in Kannur has died, officials confirmed. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials suspect that the elephant may have died due to deteriorating health condition and a severe jaw injury, likely caused by a firecracker.
Officials informed that the injury had left the pachyderm unable to eat or drink.
The elephant was first spotted in the Vattaparambu area near Keezhpalli around 11 PM on Tuesday. It wandered through the residential areas of Edaveli and Athikkal before disappearing at dawn. Wednesday morning, at around 5 AM, local resident PS Thankachan spotted the elephant near the Poothottal bridge on Karikottakkari Police Station Road, about seven kms away. Though forest department officials rushed to the spot, they initially failed to locate the animal.
By 6:30 AM, information was received that the elephant had moved towards Ventachappa area. Around 7 AM, it crossed the Karikottakkari-Edappuzha road, entered Ayyankunnu panchayat, and reportedly attacked a forest department vehicle before running amok in a nearby field. The forest officials attempted to scare it away using firecrackers, but the elephant continued to move before settling near the farms.
At around 10 AM, the elephant entered the backyard of one Nellikal Jacob's house and stay put for some time. It was then that the forest guards observed that the animal was in severe pain due to a deep wound near its jaw and mouth. The team sprayed water on the elephant to calm it down while awaiting further instructions.
Following an order from the Chief Wildlife Warden, a decision was made to tranquilise the elephant. A team of veterinary doctors led by Wayanad Veterinary Surgeon Dr Ajesh Mohandas and Aralam RRT Veterinary Surgeon Dr Elias Rawathar administered the sedative at around 5 PM. Moments later, the elephant collapsed.
As the officials began treatment, the elephant's legs were tied with ropes and attempts were made to load it onto a lorry. However, while lifting its hind legs, the elephant collapsed. Despite immediate first aid, the elephant succumbed to its injuries late Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, the district collector imposed prohibitory orders in three wards of Ayyankunnu gram panchayat from March 5 (10 AM) to March 6 (till 6 PM). However, despite the restrictions, huge crowd gathered throughout the day, closely watching the efforts of the forest officials to capture and treat the elephant.
Authorities had reportedly planned to shift the elephant to the Aralam Valyamchal RRT treatment center and, if necessary, to Wayanad for specialised care, but it died before further treatment could be provided.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death of the elephant.