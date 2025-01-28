ETV Bharat / state

Major Drug Bust: Tramadol Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized opioid pain-reliever Tramadol worth Rs 40 crore from a warehouse owned by a trader recently arrested for allegedly manufacturing `alprazolam' without a license.

On January 24, the ATS had busted a factory manufacturing alprazolam illegally near Khambhat in Anand district and arrested six persons including Ranjit Dabhi. As much as 107 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 107 crore was seized, according to an official release on Tuesday.

Though originally intended for use as pain medication, the production and sale of Tramadol is regulated strictly as it can be misused as a 'psychotropic' (mind-altering) drug.

During his questioning, Dabhi, who owns a trading firm, allegedly admitted to having stored 500 kg of Tramadol at his godown in an industrial estate near Dholka in Ahmedabad district without any permit.

An ATS team raided the godown on Monday night and recovered 500 kg of Tramadol worth Rs 40 crore.