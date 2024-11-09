From Village Labs To Future Innovators, Udaipur's Tribal Students Immerse In Technology

Udaipur: In Udaipur, an exciting workshop is giving students from tribal government schools a chance to dive into the world of robots, drones, and computers! Over four days, children from six schools are exploring cool tech skills like coding, 3D printing, and even making their own circuit boards. With programs like 'Code for Change,' students in southern Rajasthan are learning skills that could help them become inventors, scientists, and engineers of tomorrow.

Under the leadership of Vidyalaya Udyam Sansthan, the workshop is one of several efforts to introduce quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Udaipur’s tribal and remote areas. The organization currently runs three flagship programs in the district: Maker Lab, Code for Change, and STEM for Divyang. Twelve high-quality Maker Labs have been established in Udaipur and Salumber, while the Code for Change program has been launched in 32 Government Mahatma Gandhi English Schools and PM Shri Schools. Additionally, STEM for Divyang supports students with special needs at Abhilasha Vishesh Vidyalaya.

Udaipur's Tribal Students Immerse In Technology (ETV Bharat)

Kailash Chand Rawal, a member of Udyam Sansthan, said it is important for students to get early exposure to technology, adding, "Through such orientations, students can develop into future technocrats, scientists, and entrepreneurs when given the chance to experiment." The workshop, held at Government Secondary School Bhuwana, welcomed 35 students from six schools, allowing them to dive into the basics of robotics. “Our goal is to train 200 students as robotics club leaders who will return to their schools to guide classmates, eventually leading 180 activities each,” Rawal explained.

Training programme for students (ETV Bharat)

Despite having labs, many government schools lack the resources and training to fully utilize these facilities. Recognizing this gap, Vidyalaya Udyam Sanstha collaborated with education department officials to engage students in hands-on tech education. The interest was high, and five students from each participating school were selected for the workshop based on their enthusiasm for learning abonut robotics and computer technology.

The students, many of whom are experiencing such training for the first time, seemed a lot excited. “We’re learning how robotic systems work and using technology to operate computers in ways we didn’t know were possible,” one participant said. Vidyalaya Udyam Sansthan is committed to further supporting these students with guidance, scholarships, and resources for higher studies and entrepreneurship training. With a team of 18 dedicated engineers, the organization is nurturing the potential of these young learners, helping them turn their technical curiosity into real-world expertise.