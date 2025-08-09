Training Aircraft Crash Lands Near Baramati Airport In Pune

Pune: A training aircraft crash-landed near Baramati airport in Pune district on Saturday, police said, adding that nobody was injured.

The incident occurred when the aircraft, owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre, was landing after completing a training sortie.

"While flying the aircraft, the pilot noticed that one of the tyres was damaged. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 8 AM. The front wheel of the aircraft came off after touchdown. The aircraft strayed from the taxiway and entered the other side of the airport," a senior police officer said.

He said nobody was injured in the accident. The pilot is safe, he added.