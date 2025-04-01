ETV Bharat / state

Woman Pilot Injured As Trainer Aircraft Of Private Aviation Academy Crashes In Gujarat's Mehsana

A woman trainee pilot injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Mehsana district on Monday.

A training plane crashes at Ucharpi, in Mehsana, Gujarat, Monday, March 31, 2025. The female pilot was injured in the crash. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Mehsana: A woman trainee pilot was injured when her plane crashed in a field in the Ucharpi village of Mehsana district of Gujarat, on Monday evening.

The single-engine aircraft, belonging to Blue Ray Aviation Private Limited, a private aviation firm, crash-landed due to technical issues, according to Inspector DG Badva of the Mehsana taluka police station.

Ucharpi village registrar JM Pathan said, "Devotees in the nearby temple rushed to the spot and took her out. The trainee pilot was promptly shifted to a hospital".

"After taking off from the Mehsana airport with a woman trainee pilot, the trainer aircraft of an aviation academy crashed into a field at Ucharpi. The trainee pilot received minor injuries in the accident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital," said DG Badva.

Airport and aviation authorities were notified about the crash to further investigate the incident, Badva added. Since the plane crashed in the fields, there have been no other reported casualties or injuries so far.

