Woman Pilot Injured As Trainer Aircraft Of Private Aviation Academy Crashes In Gujarat's Mehsana

A training plane crashes at Ucharpi, in Mehsana, Gujarat, Monday, March 31, 2025. The female pilot was injured in the crash. ( PTI )

Mehsana: A woman trainee pilot was injured when her plane crashed in a field in the Ucharpi village of Mehsana district of Gujarat, on Monday evening.

The single-engine aircraft, belonging to Blue Ray Aviation Private Limited, a private aviation firm, crash-landed due to technical issues, according to Inspector DG Badva of the Mehsana taluka police station.

Ucharpi village registrar JM Pathan said, "Devotees in the nearby temple rushed to the spot and took her out. The trainee pilot was promptly shifted to a hospital".