Trainer Aircraft Crashes In UP's Aligarh, Pilot Safe

Aligarh: A trainer aircraft crashed after hitting the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport on Sunday.

The aircraft, belonging to Pioneer Flying Academy, was being piloted by a trainee who escaped unhurt. Fortunately for the pilot and others on the ground, the aircraft did not catch fire after hitting the ground. The four-seater aircraft was being operated by the trainee pilot.

The trainee was taken out of the plane and he did not suffer any injuries. Pioneer Flying Academy provides training to aspiring pilots in Aligarh. Students from across the country are trained at the academy, which is recognized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Academy conducts dual and solo flights for its students.

The aircraft that crashed on the day was at its pre-determined height and was headed in the right direction. However, owing to a minor error, the aircraft collided with the boundary wall of the airport and fell to the ground.

"The trainee pilot trapped in the plane was taken out. He is completely safe. His condition was found to be normal in the medical examination," said Dhanipur Airport Director KS Agarwal. The crash will be investigated by authorities concerned. It will be determined whether the aircraft had any technical glitch or was there an error in judgement by the trainee pilot.