Two Trainee Pilots killed, Two Injured In Car Accident In Pune District

Pune: Two trainee pilots were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The victims were trainee pilots associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati, they said. The accident that occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road around 3.30 am was a result of drunk driving as the victims had had a small party before, an official said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase, both aged 21, were killed on the spot, and two other occupants of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries. "They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner.

The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," said Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division. Krishna Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Cheshta Bishnoi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.