ETV Bharat / state

Two Trainee Pilots killed, Two Injured In Car Accident In Pune District

The car accident that occurred on Baramati-Bhigwan Road killed Two trainee pilots and two others injured in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 49 seconds ago

Pune: Two trainee pilots were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The victims were trainee pilots associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati, they said. The accident that occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road around 3.30 am was a result of drunk driving as the victims had had a small party before, an official said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase, both aged 21, were killed on the spot, and two other occupants of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries. "They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner.

The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," said Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division. Krishna Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Cheshta Bishnoi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pune: Two trainee pilots were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The victims were trainee pilots associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati, they said. The accident that occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road around 3.30 am was a result of drunk driving as the victims had had a small party before, an official said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase, both aged 21, were killed on the spot, and two other occupants of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries. "They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner.

The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," said Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division. Krishna Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Cheshta Bishnoi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR ACCIDENT IN PUNE DISTRICTREDBIRD FLIGHT TRAINING ACADEMYBARAMATITWO TRAINEE PILOTS KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.