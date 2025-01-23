Trained Dog 'Simba' Joins Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Security Team

Shirdi: A three-month-old dog, 'Simba', has joined the security team of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple after undergoing training at the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS). Simba will soon be deployed at the temple premises along with the security personnel.
Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, a world-class pilgrimage site, attracts lakhs of devotees every day. Also, VVIPs come here in large numbers. To prevent any untoward incident at the temple and its surrounding areas, a special BDDS team has been deployed by the police and administration for the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. The BDDS team conducts inspections before the morning Kakad Aarti, midday Aarti, Dhupa Aarti and night Sheja Aarti at the Sai Baba Temple.
Earlier, a dog named 'Vardhan' was deployed in the BDDS team and he served for 10 years till he retired. However, after retirement, Vardhan was replaced by Simba.
Simba is currently undergoing training in the temple premises and will soon be trained at CID, Pune. After this, he will be deployed for the security of the Sai Baba temple, temple security chief Satish Ghotekar said.
On behalf of the squad, Vardhan was honoured with a garland from Nagdhatirth and Sai Baba's shawl. Simbha was brought to the Sai Baba temple and the BDDS squad and temple security officer Satish Ghotekar felicitated him with a shawl, printed Om Sai Baba.
Ghotekar said Simba has started undergoing training in the temple area.
Read more