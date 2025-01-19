Train To Kashmir: Railways Conducts Successful Trial Run Of 18-coach Train Between Katra And Budgam Stations

Srinagar: The railway authorities Sunday achieved another milestone ahead of the formal inauguration of the Kashmir train by running a successful trial of an 18-coach train between Katra to Budgam stations.
This is a major milestone for the railways as the inauguration of trains between Katra and Baramulla stations is nearing.
Officials said the trial run of the 18 coach began at 8 am in the morning and it reached Budgam station successfully.
The treacherous Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was completed in December last year and the railway authorities ran several trials between Katra, Sangaldan and Banihal stations.
Chief PRO Northern Railways Himanshu told ETV Bharat that the trail run was held between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra) to Budgam to check the track, tunnels, lights etc along the route and “how the driver would feel by running this train.”
He said the train ran from Vaishno Devi to Sangaldan at the speed of 85 KM per hour, from Sangaldan to Qazigund 75 KM per hour and from Qazigund to Budgam at 100 KM per hour.
The 326 KM railway line between Katra to Baramulla passes through treacherous mountains and boasts of the highest rail bridge in the world, built over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu region and has dozens of long and short tunnels.
The Rs 41,000 crore project was completed last year in December and the train service is likely to be inaugurated on January 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Train service between Katra to Baramulla will run as soon as the Commissioner Railways has submitted his report and given the nod to run the service,” the chief PRO said.
