Train To Kashmir: Railways Conducts Successful Trial Run Of 18-coach Train Between Katra And Budgam Stations

A train treads on the snow-covered tracks on the Baramulla-Banihal route in Kashmir ( ANI )

Srinagar: The railway authorities Sunday achieved another milestone ahead of the formal inauguration of the Kashmir train by running a successful trial of an 18-coach train between Katra to Budgam stations.

This is a major milestone for the railways as the inauguration of trains between Katra and Baramulla stations is nearing.

Officials said the trial run of the 18 coach began at 8 am in the morning and it reached Budgam station successfully.

The treacherous Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was completed in December last year and the railway authorities ran several trials between Katra, Sangaldan and Banihal stations.

Chief PRO Northern Railways Himanshu told ETV Bharat that the trail run was held between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra) to Budgam to check the track, tunnels, lights etc along the route and “how the driver would feel by running this train.”