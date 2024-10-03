ETV Bharat / state

Train Services Hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line After Drone Spotted on Tracks

author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Train services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted for more than half an hour due to a toy drone found between Uttam Nagar East and West stations. The drone caused service regulation from 2.50 pm until 3.29 pm, with partial operations on nearby segments. The drone was safely removed by CISF personnel, and normal services resumed once security checks were completed.

Representational Image (ANI)
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Passengers faced difficulty on Wednesday as services were hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for over 30 minutes after a drone was spotted lying on the tracks between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West metro stations, officials said.

According to the officials, train services were regulated from 2:50 pm to 3:29 pm and the drone was removed from the tracks. During this period, train services were not available between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West, they said.

Single-line train services were provided between Uttam Nagar East and Janakpuri West and between Uttam Nagar West and Dwarka. Train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line during this period in two loops, i.e., from Janakpuri West to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Dwarka to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, the officials said.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali resumed from 3:29 pm after security clearance, they added. According to police, they received information regarding a suspected drone on a metro track and they reached the spot.

After obtaining the necessary permission, the drone was removed from the track by CISF staff. It was found to be a small toy drone. Nothing suspicious was found on the drone, a senior police officer said, adding that the drone was taken in police possession.

