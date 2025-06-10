Train Runs Over Sleeping Migrant Workers In Chhattisgarh, 2 Dead, 2 Injured

Balod: Two migrant workers from Jharkhand were killed and two others injured after a train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the migrants were walking along the tracks instead of travelling by road. Exhausted from walking a long distance, they slept off on the tracks. Early this morning, when one of the workers heard a train approaching, he immediately raised an alarm but two died on the spot and two others suffered injuries.

Balod Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Thakur said the incident took place near Kusumkasa of Rajhara police station area at around 4:00 am today. "Two workers died on the spot and two were injured after being hit by a speeding train. They were residents of Jharkhand and had come to Balod to work as daily labourers," Thakur said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were returning to Jharkhand after work and were walking along the tracks. The ASP said that they fell asleep on the track at night after getting tired from the long walk. "Alerted by a co-worker, two migrants managed to move out from the track but two failed to escape and were run over by the train. Both the workers died on the spot," she said.

Thakur said that the injured workers have been brought to the district hospital while a case has been registered and investigations are underway. "Relatives of the workers in Jharkhand are being contacted. Also, it is being investigated as to where the labourers were working," the ASP added.